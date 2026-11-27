TVK MLA Arul Vignesh Arrested In Kallakurichi Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of IAS Officer | ANI

Chennai: Four days after a case was registered against the ruling TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh on charges of sexually harassing an IAS officer, a police team arrested him on Friday evening from Kallakurichi.

High Court Intervention And Formal Complaint

Though the woman officer is learnt to have escalated the matter of the MLA’s inappropriate conduct to senior officers of the State Government on July 31, no official action was initiated, sources said. Later, as the issue surfaced on social media and the matter eventually reached the Madras High Court, Justice V Lakshminarayan had last week directed the State Public Prosecutor to contact her and get back to the court if the allegations were true. The judge had given the direction after the prosecutor informed the court that no formal complaint/representation was received.

#WATCH: #TanilNadu: TVK MLA Arul Vignesh arrested over alleged harassment of a woman IAS officer. #TamilagaVettriKazhagam #TVK #MLA #ArulVignesh #arrested #Kallakurichi #Collector https://t.co/ffr9uOaCWd — Debadas Pradhan (@pradhandebadas) November 27, 2026

Subsequently, on November 23, the IAS officer filed a formal complaint leading to the registration of a case against the MLA regarding “alleged harassment and inappropriate conduct.”

Investigation Leads To MLA’s Arrest

“On the same day, a case in Kallakurichi All Women Police Station was registered under appropriate sections of law. Initial investigation was done by the local police and on the directions of the High Court of Madras Shristi Singh, Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur District took over investigation of this case under the supervision of N Kamini, Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai,” an officer said.

“During the investigation, the petitioner and other witnesses have been enquired by the Investigation Officer. Consequent to the enquiry, the alleged accused Arul Vignesh, MLA, Kallakurichi Constituency has been arrested and the investigation is under progress,” the police said.

Also Watch:

201 Social Media Posts Removed

Relating to this incident, 201 social media posts were pulled down by the local police and the Cyber Crime Department of Tamil Nadu Police. However, since the High Court has also ordered against publishing, communicating or making known to the public any of the matters covered under sections of the PoSH Act, the police requested people to avoid posting any post in contravention of the court directions.