The BJP on Friday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Karthigai Deepam controversy, accusing them of being "anti-Hindu" and alleging that the state government had deliberately disregarded Hindu religious traditions.

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BJP alleges violation of religious rights

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the controversy arose because the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay opposed Sanatan traditions and the Hindu community.

"Why is it that whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Joseph Vijay, they feel that the Hindus have no rights under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution?" Bhatia asked, alleging that the religious rights of Hindus had been violated.

Supreme Court's directions on Deepam

His remarks came hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government over the failure to comply with its earlier direction to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

The apex court on Friday directed that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the disputed pillar on November 28 and ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to oversee security arrangements. It also suspended the temple's Board of Trustees and appointed a two-member committee to oversee its administration.

BJP alleges wilful disobedience

Bhatia said the Supreme Court had taken serious note of the alleged wilful disobedience of its November 20 order, which had permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the designated Deepathoon on November 24.

Accusing the state government officials of acting under political instructions, he said the incident amounted to a violation of both the Supreme Court's directions and the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Referring to the court's observation about dealing with the situation with an "iron hand", Bhatia alleged that the state government's actions had created a situation of constitutional disorder.

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