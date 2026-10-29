TVK Functionary Arrested For Allegedly Harassing College Student After Offering Lift

Christopher, a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a college student in a car after offering to drop her home in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

According to reports, the accused, who hails from Marundhukottai, is a member of the party’s central district executive committee. He had been on the run since a case was filed against him.

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The victim, a second-year student, studies at a private college in Nagercoil. She is from Kulasekaram, and regularly travelled to college with another student from Moolachal, who is also a member of TVK.

Student alleges harassment during car ride

On the day of the incident, the two students were waiting for a bus after classes when it started raining. Christopher, who was acquainted with the other student, stopped his car and offered to drop them home, saying he was headed in the same direction.

After dropping the student from Moolachal at her residence, Christopher continued towards Kulasekaram with the complainant, assuring her that he would drop her near her home, police said.

Complaint filed with Thuckalay police

The complainant alleged that Christopher stopped the car midway and sexually harassed her. She confronted him and attempted to get out of the vehicle to escape, according to police sources. He subsequently dropped her near her residence before fleeing the spot.

After reaching home, the student informed her parents about the alleged incident and later shared the details with her college friend. The two subsequently approached Thuckalay police station and filed a complaint.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.