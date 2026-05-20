TVK Dismisses CPM Exit Speculation Amid Talks Of Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion | X

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, could withdraw support if the AIADMK or any of its factions is brought into the governing coalition.

The clarification came amid growing political chatter over a possible cabinet expansion and reports of wider alliance-building efforts by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

TVK Reaffirms Invitation to Allies

Senior TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna said there was no reason for concern over coalition stability and reiterated the party’s invitation to four key supporting allies to formally join the government.

These include the CPM, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), all of which have so far extended only outside support.

“Chief Minister has reiterated the invitation. It is his wish and dream too,” Arjuna said, specifically naming VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan among those he hopes will accept.

Cabinet Expansion Announcement Expected Soon

While confirming discussions over expanding the cabinet, Arjuna declined to reveal details, saying Chief Minister Vijay would make an official announcement shortly.

The Congress, TVK’s largest ally with five seats, is expected to be included in the government as part of the anticipated reshuffle. Arjuna, who currently serves as Public Works and Sports Minister, confirmed the party is likely to share power.

The CPM, CPI, VCK, and IUML together hold eight seats, with two each, but have remained outside the formal administration until now.

AIADMK Entry Rumours Spark Political Buzz

Speculation over coalition dynamics intensified following reports that the AIADMK or sections aligned with it could be considered for inclusion in the ruling alliance.

TVK leaders moved quickly to downplay suggestions that such a move could upset existing allies, particularly the CPM.

Arjuna also accused sections of the opposition DMK and AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami of attempting to engineer an alternative coalition after the election results.

Fractured Mandate Triggered Power Struggle

The April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election delivered a fractured verdict, with TVK emerging as the single largest party after winning 108 of the state’s 234 seats just 10 short of a majority.

The outcome sparked intense political maneuvering, including reports of a highly unlikely understanding between long-time rivals DMK and AIADMK to block TVK from forming government.

However, TVK ultimately secured enough support from Congress, VCK, CPM, CPI, and IUML to form the government.

Vijay Completes Historic Political Rise

The coalition victory marked a dramatic political milestone for Joseph Vijay, who transitioned from cinema superstar to chief minister in a stunning electoral debut.

With his swearing-in, Vijay became the first actor-politician to lead Tamil Nadu since former AIADMK chief J. Jayalalithaa, ending more than a decade without a film star at the state’s helm.

As cabinet expansion talks intensify, TVK is now focused on consolidating its coalition and ensuring long-term political stability.