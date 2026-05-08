TVK Chief Vijay To Meet Governor At 6 PM, Set To Stake Claim To Form Government

ANI

TVK Chief Vijay will meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan at 4:30 pm today. This will be TVK Chief Vijay’s third meeting with the Governor after twice staking claim to form the government following recent political developments, news agency IANS reported as quoted by sources.

TVK Reaches Majority Mark Of 118 Seats As Left Parties, VCK Extend 10-Seat Support

Actor-politician Vijay moved a step closer to forming the government in Tamil Nadu after Left parties and VCK extended unconditional support to his party, helping TVK reach the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. The support comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

According to media reports, the Left party formally communicated its decision through a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar, backing the Vijay-led party after internal deliberations.

The CPI currently has two MLAs in the Assembly, while the combined strength of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK stands at six legislators.