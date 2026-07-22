TVK Backs Opposition Protest In Parliament, Demands Complete Abolition Of NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay |

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has extended its full support to the Opposition's protest in Parliament against the alleged police action on leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during a demonstration in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

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In a statement posted on X, TVK condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders who joined the youth-led protest against the alleged NEET exam irregularities in the national capital, calling the action "anti-democratic" and criticising the Centre's conduct.

The party also announced its support for the Opposition's protest in the Parliament complex, organised to condemn the previous day's incident.

Reiterating its long-standing stand on the medical entrance examination, TVK said it remained uncompromising in its demand for the complete abolition of NEET. The party said it would never make "false promises" on the issue merely for electoral gains, asserting that the examination had severely affected not only students but also their families.

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TVK argued that the only permanent solution to abolishing NEET was to move education back to the State List, thereby restoring legislative powers to the states. If legal or constitutional hurdles prevented such a move, the party proposed the creation of a "Special Concurrent List" as an interim arrangement to grant states greater authority over education, including medical education.

The party said it had advocated this position since its inception and had first outlined the proposal during its educational awards function.

Urging the Union government to respect the sentiments of students and the people, TVK reiterated that the complete abolition of NEET was the only solution to the issue.