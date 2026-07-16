TV Journalist Questioned Over Alleged Bid To Bribe TVK MLA; Phone Sent for Forensic Analysis | X - PTI

Chennai: A senior television journalist has been questioned by the Chennai police in connection with the investigation into the alleged attempt to bribe a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA to vote against the party's decision during a Legislative Assembly vote, according to a police press note issued on Thursday.

The case was registered at the Triplicane police station based on a complaint by a TVK MLA representing the Uthangarai Assembly constituency. The MLA alleged that YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu, who runs the opinion polling organisation "IPDS", along with several others, attempted to influence him to defy the party whip during the Assembly voting.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Expelled TVK worker Veera alias Veerasamy arrested for alleged Rs 1.30 lakh extortion in Chengalpattu.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ScbjB4j6wn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026

According to the complaint, the MLA was allegedly offered an illegal gratification of ₹35 crore in return for voting as instructed by the accused. He further alleged that he and his family members received threats to their lives after he refused the offer.

Police said the investigation subsequently revealed an alleged conspiracy, codenamed the "Meghalaya Project", aimed at inducing nearly 15 TVK MLAs through illegal monetary inducements in an attempt to destabilise the elected government.

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During the investigation, police claimed they found documentary and digital evidence indicating that Vijayan, senior news editor of Puthiya Thalaimurai TV channel, had exchanged electronic communications with the arrested accused, Thirunavukkarasu, and had remained in contact with him during the period of the alleged conspiracy.

To ascertain the nature of these communications, police issued summons to Vijayan, who appeared before the investigating officer on July 15 and 16. His statement was recorded, the press note said.

TVK Veerasamy has been arrested by Police in connection with a bribery case..



Man of his words..It’s not a Dailogue it's STATEMENT🙌👏 @CMOTamilnadu #CMVijay‌ pic.twitter.com/IpmCPsTH7N — ᴀᴀᴅʜɪ ᴠᴊ࿐ (@Aadhi07_VJ) July 15, 2026

Police said his mobile phone was obtained for forensic examination and has been sent for detailed digital forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation. He has also been directed to appear before investigators whenever required.