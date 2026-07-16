TMC Faces Fresh Setback As Actor Koel Mallick Resigns From Rajya Sabha | X - ANI

Kolkata: Adding to more desertion, Bengali actor Koel Mallick on Thursday had resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha post.

“I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect,” she said in her letter to CP Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Rajya Sabha.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "This is a new tactic adopted by the BJP. Their objective is to increase their strength in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha by any means possible. Earlier, three members resigned. Koel Mallick did not resign with… pic.twitter.com/eL5b9Iq2Tn — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Notably, with the resignation of Koel Mallick, the total number of TMC Rajya Sabha MPs comes down to nine.

Last month, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik had resigned from the Upper House and after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) they again got nominated for the Upper House.

Read Also Koel Mallick Steps Down As Rajya Sabha MP, Meets Vice President To Submit Resignation

Incidentally, after tendering her resignation, the Bengali actor had met BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav at his residence sparking speculation of her defection to the saffron camp.

According to sources, former TMC MP and former minister Manish Gupta might also end his ties with the TMC.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through Facebook live had appealed to the people who are interested in defecting and resigning should do it before July 21.

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“Many those who have defected are still in touch with us. People are getting afraid because of BJP, police and central agencies and are defecting. All those who want to leave should do it before July 21. From our annual Martyrs Day programme it will be a new dawn for us,” added Mamata.