Koel Mallick Steps Down As Rajya Sabha MP, Meets Vice President To Submit Resignation

Months after Mamata Banerjee's TMC sent her to the Rajya Sabha, actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick has officially resigned from the Upper House of Parliament. Koel met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and submitted her resignation on Thursday.

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Resignation submitted

Koel's resignation comes a day after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Madan Mitra, switched to the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Madan Mitra also resigned from all posts in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

News agency ANI shared Koel's resignation letter addressed to the Vice President.

"I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect. I convey my sincere gratitude to Your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," she wrote in the letter.

Recent political developments

Notably, last week, three former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik, joined the BJP. The move came days after the Election Commission announced bypolls to the three Rajya Sabha seats vacated by them, sparking speculation about their possible return to the Upper House.