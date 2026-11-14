TV Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Hits Back At Troll Over Viral Old Video On Pollution, Questions Context Of Clip |

Television anchor Rubika Liyaquat hit back at a social media user who questioned a video of her allegedly explaining the benefits of air pollution, asking the troll to understand the context of the clip before commenting on it.

Old Video Resurfaces Amid Pollution Debate

The exchange took place after an old video of Liyaquat resurfaced on social media amid renewed discussions over post-Diwali smog and deteriorating air quality in several parts of the country. The clip triggered criticism and debate, with users questioning the remarks attributed to the anchor.

A social media user reacted to the video by asking, “Is this real life?” Liyaquat responded on X, questioning whether the person had understood what was being discussed in the original broadcast.

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Liyaquat Questions Criticism Of Viral Clip

“Ms. ‘Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah’, would you care to explain what the anchor is actually saying in the video? What is the subject being discussed? When was this news originally published, and in what context? Or did you simply follow your Aaka’s instructions without bothering to understand the story?” she wrote.

Remarks On Pollution Draw Attention

The resurfaced clip features Liyaquat discussing urban air pollution and its possible effects. During the segment, she appeared to suggest that high levels of pollution in the atmosphere could have an unexpected side effect by creating a layer between the skin and the sun’s scorching rays. She also referred to the contrast with European countries, where clearer skies and comparatively cleaner air allow greater visibility of sunlight.

The remarks were widely circulated online, with the clip drawing attention during the debate over worsening air quality, seasonal pollution spikes, stubble burning and restrictions on firecrackers during festivals.

However, the video being shared online is an old clip, and its original broadcast date and full context were not established in the material circulating with it. Liyaquat’s response appeared to challenge users to examine the original discussion rather than judge the remarks based solely on a short, resurfaced excerpt.