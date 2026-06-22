Tushar Mehta Gets Fresh Three-Year Term As Solicitor General, Five ASGs Reappointed | File Image

The Union Government has reappointed Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta for a further term of three years with effect from July 1, 2026. The decision was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on June 20, 2026.

Mehta will continue as the government's top law officer in the Supreme Court for another three years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The move ensures continuity in the Centre's legal representation before the apex court at a time when several important matters continue to come up for adjudication.

Key Law Officers Retained

The ACC has also approved the reappointment of five Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court for another three-year term. Vikramjit Banerjee and K.M. Nataraj will begin their fresh terms from July 1, 2026, while Suryaprakash V. Raju, N. Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati will continue from June 30, 2026.

The reappointments indicate the Centre's preference for retaining an experienced legal team that has represented it in several significant cases before the Supreme Court over the past few years.

Continuity In Legal Representation

In a related decision, Chetan Sharma has been reappointed as Additional Solicitor General for the Delhi High Court for a further period of six months with effect from July 1, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mehta has been serving as Solicitor General since Oct 10, 2018. He was earlier reappointed from July 1, 2023, for a term ending June 30, 2026. His latest extension, along with the continuation of key Additional Solicitors General, reflects the government's emphasis on continuity in its legal strategy before constitutional courts.