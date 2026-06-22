PM Modi Commissions INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak And INS Agray To Boost India's Maritime Strength | VIDEO

PM Modi commissions three indigenously built naval vessels in Kolkata to enhance India's maritime and defence capabilities | X - narendramodi

Kolkata, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously built naval ships at Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, marking another milestone in India's push towards defence self-reliance and maritime strength.

The three vessels, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray, are expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities across combat, survey and anti-submarine warfare.

The commissioning highlights India's growing focus on building critical defence assets at home. At a time when maritime security is becoming increasingly important, the addition of these warships reflects the country's effort to strengthen its strategic presence and reduce dependence on foreign defence platforms.

Today in Kolkata, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray were commissioned. They reflect India’s growing maritime capabilities, our commitment to safeguarding national interests across the seas and the remarkable strides being made towards self-reliance in defence… pic.twitter.com/hWyD7ePH2W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

A Boost For Naval Power

INS Dunagiri, a stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensor systems, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system. According to the Navy, the warship has been designed for sustained operations at sea and features indigenous stealth technology.

A milestone for India’s maritime security! Speaking at the Tri Commissioning ceremony of INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak in Kolkata. @indiannavy https://t.co/obmbDiY4T0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

Ahead of the commissioning, the Navy described Dunagiri as a powerful and advanced warship capable of multi-dimensional operations. The vessel is designed to deliver precision, power and agility, making it a significant addition to India's frontline naval fleet.

Enhancing Survey And Underwater Warfare Capabilities

INS Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), has been built to conduct coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys. The ship will also collect oceanographic and geophysical data for both defence and civilian purposes. It is equipped with advanced survey systems, including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.

INS Agray, the fourth vessel of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, has been designed to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

It is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers and shallow-water sonar systems. Together, Sanshodhak and Agray strengthen two crucial areas of naval operations: maritime domain awareness and underwater defence.

Modi Highlights Self-Reliance

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the three ships symbolise India's commitment to self-reliance. He noted that the vessels were designed and built in India and reflected the talent of Indian industries, engineers and workers.

“Today, India no longer wants to remain a mere buyer in the defence sector. Our military power cannot become a market for the world,” Modi said. He added that the country's strength lies in becoming self-reliant rather than serving as a marketplace for global defence manufacturers.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of maritime power in shaping a nation's economic and strategic influence. He said a strong maritime capability is essential for a country seeking greater global influence and that India is actively preparing itself for that future.

From Vikrant To A New Chapter

Modi linked the commissioning of the three ships to India’s broader maritime journey, recalling the induction of INS Vikrant. He said the period between the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier and the induction of the new vessels reflects not only the expansion of naval assets but also India's growing self-reliance in defence production.

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“Today, INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak are giving new impetus to that journey,” he said.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning ceremony.

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