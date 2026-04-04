'Tumhare Bhai Ne Murder...’: Teen Brags On Instagram After Stabbing A Man To Death In Delhi – Video

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New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi. An 18-year-old man stabbed another man to death and then posted a video on Instagram to brag about it.

The accused has been identified as Karan Kumar, who describes himself as a "photographer and visual storyteller" on Instagram under the handle 'villain_dad_ok_109'. He took to the platform on Saturday to inform his 1,500 followers that he had killed someone.

"Dekho bhai, raat ke baj rahe hai 11.22 pm. Tumhare bhai ne ek murder maar diya hai. Tumhara bhai kuch din ke liye andar ja raha hai. Toh saare bhai pyaar dena," he can be heard saying in the video.

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Which roughly translates to, "It's 11:22 PM. Your brother has committed a murder, and he is going away for a few days, okay? So, show your brother some love," he said.

Reportedly, Kumar and two other people, including a juvenile, stabbed 20-year-old Nitesh following an argument in the Shalimar Bagh police station area in North West Delhi. Nitesh was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"During investigation, it was revealed that following a quarrel, accused Karan @ Tarun (18 yrs), along with associates Monty (22 yrs) and 01 CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) attacked the victim, with Karan stabbing him multiple times," the Delhi police said in a statement.

"Acting swiftly on local inputs and technical surveillance, police teams apprehended all three accused within four hours. The accused have confessed to their involvement," it added.