'Tum Kota Ke Ho Bhe*****..': Veteran Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal Abuses In Rajasthan Assembly; Video Viral

X

During the question hour in the Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, veteran Congress leader and Kota MLA Shanti Kumar Dhariwal allegedly used an unparliamentary word while speaking to the Speaker on Friday.

In a video that surfaced on X, Dhariwal can be seen engaged in a light-hearted exchange with the Speaker. The Speaker can be heard telling Dhariwal that he has crossed his set time limit to speak and asks him to conclude. To this, Dhariwal responds by asking for five more minutes and telling the Speaker, “You are from Kota, Bhe*C**d, Do you want Kota (reservation) or not". Members of the house can be heard laughing at this.

Watch the video:

Dhariwal targets BJP

Dhariwal targeted the ruling BJP in the state on several issues while speaking during the question hours of the Budget session.

Dhariwal said that the government had announced a plan to build a tunnel for the Great Indian Bustard conservation project but he doubts the DPR of the same project has been yet prepared. To this, he received a response from Sanjay Sharma saying that the work would start soon.

Meanwhile, Speaker Devnani commended Dhariwal for speaking up for such an issue. He said that though his age is 81, he is as young as a 19-year-old.

As per reports, when Dharampal MLA Ramesh Khinchi was not satisfied with the minister's answer, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie said that he is not giving information about the MoU to the House, but he should tell how many villages and how many dams are being connected. The minister said that he would be able to tell only after preparing the DPR.

Besides, the demand to open a de-addiction centre in Hanumangarh was also raised in the House during the session. Bhadra MLA Sanjeev Beniwal said that illegal de-addiction centres are running without approval. Instead of de-addiction, people are being exploited.