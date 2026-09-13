“Tu Bada Patrakar Hain…” YouTuber Filming Poor Roads Allegedly Thrashed By Pradhan’s Husband In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

YouTuber Filming Poor Roads Allegedly Thrashed By Pradhan’s Husband In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor |

A YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has alleged that he was assaulted and threatened after posting videos highlighting poor roads and other civic issues in a village. The incident took place after his videos drew attention to the condition of local roads and infrastructure. The victim also claimed that the pradhan’s husband followed him with his supporters and took him to the police station while allegedly beating him.

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UP YouTuber allegedly assaulted

A YouTuber from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor was allegedly assaulted on a village road after he made videos highlighting poor roads and infrastructure. He claimed that he was assaulted by the pradhan’s husband and his supporters, who allegedly took him to the police station while beating him. The incident took place in the Kotwali Dehat police station area on September 11, according to the complaint filed with the police.

According to the complaint, the victim had gone to a mosque to offer namaz and was stopped by a man identified as Ramun alias Munshi after he came out of the mosque at around 2 PM.

“Tu Bada Patrakar Hai…”

The YouTuber was allegedly confronted over his videos highlighting civic issues. During the confrontation, one of the accused reportedly told him, “Tu bada patrakar hai, bahut gaon ki video bana raha hai” (You think you are a big journalist; you are making too many videos of the village), before allegedly assaulting and threatening him.

According to the complaint, Imran, the husband of the village chief, his brother Furkan, and several others, including Shadman, Zeeshan and Ashraf, were also present at the spot.

Police took action

Following the complaint, Kotwali Dehat police registered a case and took action against the accused. Two people, including the husband of the village head (pradhan), were arrested in connection with the alleged assault and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

The allegations in the complaint have not been independently verified. The circumstances of the incident and the alleged roles of the other accused named by the complainant are being investigated by the police.

Challenges faced by citizens

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by individuals who use social media platforms to raise questions about local civic conditions. With YouTube and other digital platforms increasingly being used for hyperlocal reporting, videos highlighting damaged roads, sanitation problems, water supply and other public issues can quickly reach a wider audience.

In this case, the YouTuber had reportedly been documenting poor road conditions and other civic concerns in the village. His videos allegedly led to a confrontation with individuals linked to the local administration.

Police have launched a further investigation into the matter. Officials are expected to examine the allegations, statements of those involved and other available evidence as part of the probe.