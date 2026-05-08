TTV Dhinakaran Backs Edappadi K Palaniswami For Government Formation, Sends Support Letter To Governor

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran has formally extended support to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami for forming the next government in the state.

Dhinakaran submitted a formal letter to Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar backing Palaniswami’s claim to form the government and assume office as Chief Minister.

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AMMK MLA Also Signs Support Letter

The letter, issued on official AMMK letterhead, stated that the party’s lone MLA, Kamaraj S from Mannargudi constituency, also signed the document in support of the AIADMK leader’s claim.

In the letter, Dhinakaran urged the Governor to invite Edappadi Palaniswami to form the new government in Tamil Nadu.

“It is humbly requested that Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami be invited to form the new Government and be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State of Tamil Nadu,” the letter stated.

Numbers Game Intensifies In Hung Assembly

The development comes after the May 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections produced a hung verdict.

Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

The AIADMK secured 47 seats, while the DMK won 59 seats. AMMK managed to win one seat from Mannargudi as part of the AIADMK-led pre-poll alliance.

With AMMK’s support, AIADMK’s effective strength now rises to 48 seats, although the party still remains significantly short of the majority figure.

Political Negotiations Gather Pace

The latest move highlights the intense backchannel negotiations and alliance-building efforts underway ahead of the May 10 deadline for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

While TVK has already been gathering support from Left parties and VCK to strengthen its claim, AIADMK’s latest backing from Dhinakaran signals that rival camps are also attempting to consolidate numbers and position themselves strategically in the evolving political scenario.