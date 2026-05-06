AIADMK MLAs Pressure EPS To Reconsider BJP Alliance, Explore Support For Vijay-Led TVK Govt Formation

AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami |

Chennai: Political activity intensified in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as a section of newly elected AIADMK legislators reportedly mounted pressure on party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to reconsider the party’s alliance strategy and explore the possibility of supporting the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

The developments came amid growing uncertainty over government formation in the State after the recently concluded Assembly polls delivered a fractured mandate.

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, making it the single largest party, but it remains short of the 118 seats required for a simple majority.

Sources within the AIADMK said a group of party MLAs and senior leaders have begun urging Palaniswami to sever ties with the BJP and extend support to TVK in order to play a decisive role in the formation of the next government.

Former minister C.V. Shanmugam is said to be among the leaders spearheading the discussions within the party.

According to sources, the leaders backing the move believe that aligning with TVK could help the AIADMK regain political relevance and secure key ministerial positions in a possible coalition arrangement.

The issue reportedly figured prominently during a meeting held at Shanmugam’s residence at Foreshore Estate in Chennai, attended by former ministers S.P. Velumani and K.C. Karuppannan.

Speaking to reporters later, however, Shanmugam maintained that any decision regarding an alliance with TVK could only be taken by the party leadership and not by individual leaders.

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Adding to the political speculation, reports also emerged that two senior TVK leaders met Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence earlier in the day for preliminary discussions regarding possible political cooperation.

The fast-changing political developments also led to the cancellation of a scheduled meeting of newly elected AIADMK MLAs at the party headquarters in Chennai, further fuelling speculation about intense internal deliberations within the party.

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay has already reached out to several parties, including the Communist parties and the VCK, seeking support to form the government. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has also officially announced its support for TVK.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)