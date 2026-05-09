TTV Dhinakaran Alleges Forgery By TVK In Support Letter Row; Party Releases Video Of MLA Kamaraj Signing Papers

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T. T. V. Dhinakaran accused Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of submitting a forged support letter from an AMMK MLA to the Governor during ongoing government formation talks following the hung Assembly verdict.

The allegations have triggered a sharp exchange between AMMK and TVK, with both sides presenting conflicting claims and video evidence regarding the controversial support letter.

Dhinakaran Claims TVK Submitted ‘Forged Xerox Copy’

Speaking after meeting the Tamil Nadu Governor, Dhinakaran alleged that TVK submitted a fake xerox copy of a support letter purportedly written by AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj in favour of TVK.

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According to Dhinakaran, he met the Governor with what he described as the “original” support letter backing Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate.

“A letter was issued in support of TVK by my MLA Kamaraj. We were shocked. I got an appointment with the Governor and showed the real letter supporting our CM candidate Edappadi Palaniswami,” Dhinakaran said.

He further alleged that the Governor questioned TVK over the original document after receiving only a xerox copy.

“I came to know that TVK submitted a forged xerox copy of the letter and the Governor asked for the original one. This is forgery. We are going to file a criminal complaint now,” he added.

AMMK Eyes Alliance Support To Form Government

Dhinakaran also asserted that efforts were underway to gather support from other parties in a bid to stake claim to form the government amid the fractured mandate in Tamil Nadu.

“We will ask for support from other parties, file it before the Governor and form the government,” he stated.

The dramatic allegations come as political parties scramble for numbers following the closely fought 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where no alliance secured a clear majority.

TVK Releases Video Of MLA Kamaraj Signing Letter

Meanwhile, TVK released a short video purportedly showing AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj voluntarily signing a support letter for the party.

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In the clip, Kamaraj is seen seated inside a car at night, signing a document placed on a green file. TVK claimed the MLA extended support willingly and with Dhinakaran’s approval.

“These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam,” TVK said in a statement.

The party further alleged that Dhinakaran was now spreading “false news and misinformation” by denying the authenticity of the letter.

“Concealing all these facts, TTV Dhinakaran is continuing to spread false news and misinformation. The public should understand that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone,” the statement added.

With both camps sticking to their claims and a criminal complaint now likely, the support letter controversy has added another layer of drama to Tamil Nadu’s already volatile post-election political negotiations.