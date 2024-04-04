'Truth Always Wins': Amravati MP Naneet Rana After Supreme Court Upholds Her Caste Certificate

Amravati MP Navneet Ravi Rana | Facebook

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court provided relief to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana on Thursday by upholding her caste certificate, overturning the Bombay High Court's decision.

The Bombay HC had previously invalidated her Scheduled Caste certificate. Notably, the BJP has nominated Rana as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Following the Supreme Court's verdict in her favour, Navneet expressed her gratitude towards the apex court.

In a statement to news agency ANI, she said, "Today, those who questioned my birth received their answer. I am thankful to the Supreme Court. Truth prevails. This is a victory for those who follow the path shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj..."

High court's intervention was not merited

In its judgment, the bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol stated that the Scrutiny Committee had properly validated Rana's caste certificate after careful consideration of relevant documents and hearing all parties involved, adhering to the principles of natural justice. Consequently, the High Court's intervention in the Committee's findings was deemed unwarranted.

In overturning the High Court's ruling and accepting Rana's appeal, the Supreme Court reinstated the validation order issued by the Scrutiny Committee.

Rana had contested a Bombay High Court decision from 2021, which found her guilty of obtaining a 'Mochi' caste certificate through fraudulent means, despite records indicating her belonging to the 'Sikh-Chamar' caste.

Term 'Sikh Chamar' does not align with the 'Mochi': SC

Disagreeing with the High Court's interpretation, the Supreme Court stated, "We do not consider the terms 'Chamar' and 'Sikh Chamar' to be interchangeable. Additionally, the term 'Sikh Chamar' does not align with the 'Mochi' designation specified under entry 11 of Schedule II to the Constitution of India (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950."