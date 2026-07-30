'Trust Between Government And Youth Is Key': Sonam Wangchuk Urges Centre To Keep No-FIR Promise | VIDEO

Sonam Wangchuk welcomed the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill and urged the Centre to honour its no-FIR assurance to protesting students | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 30, 2026: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has welcomed the introduction of the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, saying he hopes it marks the beginning of wider reforms in India's education system.

At the same time, he urged the Centre to honour its written assurance that no legal action would be taken against students who participated in the recent protests over alleged irregularities in public examinations.

In a video message shared on X while travelling to Ladakh, Wangchuk said he travelled from Delhi to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat train and described the journey, including crossing the Chenab Rail Bridge, as a "very beautiful experience".

AM PROUD OF INDIAN RAILWAYS

Want to be proud of Indian (govt) promises too…



Copy-LeftRightnCentre… pic.twitter.com/syCigFCKOb — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 30, 2026

He also praised Indian Railways, saying he was "very proud" of it, and added that he and his team would spend a day in Kashmir before continuing their journey to Ladakh.

Beyond Exam Reforms

Referring to the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, Wangchuk said he was pleased that legislation aimed at improving the examination system had been introduced in Parliament. However, he stressed that reforms should not be limited to examinations alone.

"I hope that the reform is not only in exams, but also in education," he said, underlining the need for broader changes in the country's education system.

Trust Must Be Protected

Wangchuk also appealed to the government to stand by the commitments made to him and later to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after the agitation ended. He said the government had assured in writing that no legal action would be taken against students who participated in the demonstrations and that no FIRs would be registered against them.

He urged the government to remain committed to those assurances, saying such a step would help create an atmosphere of trust, particularly among young people. According to Wangchuk, trust between the government and the youth is essential for building a "great nation and a great India", PTI reports.

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His appeal comes as the CJP has repeatedly demanded that the government ensure no criminal cases are filed against students and protesters who took part in the nationwide agitation over alleged irregularities in public examinations.

The outfit has also sought a written assurance that all pending cases and FIRs would be withdrawn, warning that it could resume protests if the commitments are not honoured.

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