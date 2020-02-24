'Trump's visit will strengthen friendship between India and US': PM Modi ahead of US President's India visit

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.

Amid high security arrangements and massive decorations, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome US President Donald Trump here on Monday to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium.

Trump is scheduled to take a brief halt of about 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport here to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be hosting Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Air Force One carrying the US President, his family and a delegation led by him will touch down at the Ahmedabad airport at around 11.30 a.m.

The visit draws a parallel between Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' and Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogans.

Drones, snipers and elite National Security Guard (NSG) and over 10,000 security personnel in view of the tight security apparatus have almost converted the city into fortress ahead of Trump's visit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday himself arrived here and took stock of the security arrangements.

Battery of security personnel have been deployed to cover strategic locations in multi-layered security arrangement to safeguard the roadshow between the airport and the newly built Motera stadium, where a three-hour programme, including public interaction and cultural programmes, before and after the President and the Prime Minister's speeches is organised.