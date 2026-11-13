Trump Urged Jensen Huang To Fight For Nvidia CEO Post Days Before Resignation Amid China Spy Scandal: Report |

US President Donald Trump reportedly urged Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang to fight to retain his position as the company's chief executive officer, days before Huang resigned amid mounting scrutiny over his alleged relationships with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing.

According to a The New York Times report, citing two people briefed on the conversation, Trump called Huang on November 10 and encouraged him to resist efforts to remove him from the leadership position.

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Huang, however, resigned as Nvidia's CEO and a member of its board on Thursday, November 12, ending his 33-year association with the chipmaking giant. The company's board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

The development comes amid allegations surrounding Huang's personal relationships and concerns over possible national security implications linked to his reported association with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

Trump Had Earlier Defended Huang

Trump had publicly expressed confidence in Huang amid the controversy. On November 9, the US President said he had spoken to the Nvidia chief and asked whether he knew that Alice Huang was allegedly a Chinese spy.

According to Trump, Huang denied having any knowledge of her alleged intelligence links. Trump told reporters that he believed Huang and described him as an "honorable man".

However, a separate New York Times report revealed that Trump had been briefed about intelligence concerns surrounding Huang's relationship with the businesswoman at least twice, including during his May 2026 visit to China. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly informed Trump about the intelligence assessment aboard Air Force One before Huang joined the presidential delegation in Beijing.

Spy Allegations And Nvidia's Internal Investigation

The controversy centres on Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive associated with Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed International.

US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected that Alice Huang had links to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country's principal intelligence agency. Investigators were also examining concerns that Megaspeed may have been involved in facilitating the movement of advanced Nvidia chips to China, potentially circumventing US export restrictions.

The allegations raised concerns over whether Huang's personal association with the businesswoman could have exposed sensitive corporate information or posed national security risks.

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on November 8, appointing a committee of independent directors and outside legal counsel to examine the allegations. The company, however, said it had no reason to believe that its trade secrets or US national security had been compromised.

Importantly, the allegations against Alice Huang remain under investigation. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy. China has also rejected the allegations, describing the claims as baseless.

Huang's Resignation And Trump's Suggestion For Successor

On Thursday, November 12, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of its board with immediate effect. His departure ended a 33-year association with the company he co-founded.

Nvidia appointed its Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the board begins searching for a permanent successor. Kress, who joined the company in 2013, will continue serving as CFO during the transition.

Following the announcement, Trump took to Truth Social to praise Huang's contributions and suggest former Apple CEO Tim Cook as his replacement.

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple," Trump wrote, adding, "A Legend replaces a Legend!"

Cook stepped down as Apple's CEO in September 2026 and currently serves as the company's executive chairman. There has been no indication that Nvidia is considering him for the position.

Trump also indicated that his assessment of Huang's departure would depend partly on whether the allegations against Alice Huang were established.