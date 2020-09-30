Trump claimed India under-reported COVID-19 deaths, here are the actual figures

The US President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden on Tuesday evening, said that India does not give a "straight count" on the COVID-19 figures.

Trump was responding to heated criticism from his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who blamed Trump for the heavy Covid-19 toll in the United States which has recorded more than 200,000 deaths and more than seven million infections.

But, Trump defended the United States’ performance in managing the coronavirus pandemic. He compared the number of deaths in US to figures put out by China, Russia, and India.

Trump said: "When you talk about numbers you know how many people died in China? You know how many people died in Russia? You don't know how many people died in India. They don't give you a straight count."

Interestingly, the US is currently the worst-affected country in the world with the maximum number of Covid-19 cases, while India stands at number two, according to the Johns Hopkins University.