True Love! Mother Of 6 Elopes With Father Of 10 Kids, Days Ahead Of Their Children's Wedding In UP's Kasganj

Mother Of 6 Elopes With Father Of 10, Days Ahead Of Their Children's Wedding In UP's Kasganj |

Kasganj: Love makes a person blind, and when it happens, one neither sees caste, age, nor relations. It is said that explaining true love is difficult; it can only be felt. A similar incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, in which a man eloped with his son's to-be mother-in-law. The incident has become a hot topic of discussion in the village, and an FIR has been filed in connection with the matter on the order of the SP.

The incident occurred on June 5, and the FIR has been filed against the man and his daughter. There are reports that the daughter is said to be the conspirator in the matter. The families had arranged the marriage of their children around two months ago. The girl's father, who is a laborer, said his friend Shakeel, an e-rickshaw driver, had been visiting his house frequently for the past 28 years and proposed the marriage of his daughter with his son.

The marriage was scheduled for June 17, on the day of Eid. However, the 35-year-old mother of the girl and the father of the boy started communicating with each other frequently. As the marriage date of the children neared, the man eloped with the woman on June 3. The most shocking detail of the case is that Shakeel is the father of ten children, and the woman has six children, whom they left behind when they ran away.

The girl's father searched for Shakeel and his mother but was unable to trace them. After that, he approached the police and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. As the police were also unable to locate them, the girl's father then approached the SP and pleaded for help in the matter. SP Aparna Kaushik ordered the registration of an FIR, and the police have started an investigation accordingly.