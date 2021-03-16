TRP scam: Government has no information on Arnab Goswami's chat in the case, says Kishan Reddy

In a latest development in the TRP case, Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha said that the Centre has no information about the leak of sensitive information in the purported WhatsApp conversations of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab in the case.

The chats that leaked included several controversial conversations between Goswami and Dasgupta, regarding various news events (and Republic’s coverage of them), including the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike in February 2019.

The alleged TRP scam came to light last year after a complaint was filed by an executive of a BARC-affiliated research agency, alleging that the viewership data was being manipulated by some of these channels through contractors associated with the agency.

The Mumbai Police had earlier filed a supplementary chargesheet in the fake TRP scam case that included extensive purported chats, which were also leaked on social media, causing huge uproar.

As soon as the chats were leaked on social media, opposition party Congress had demanded probe into the matter. Finance Minister P Chidambaram and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan had asked to take a look into the matter.