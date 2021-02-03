'Troubling': US lawmaker 'monitoring' situation in India, says right to peaceful protest must be respected

With the farmers' protest getting international attention, thanks to a tweet by popstar Rihanna to her 100 million Twitter followers, senior Democrat and US House Representative Jim Costa also called the ongoing agitation as troubling, and said the situation is being closely monitored.
"The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected. #FarmersProtest," Costa wrote.
Costa, who represents California’s 16th Congressional District, is a senior Democrat and has held various positions in California state legislature.
Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protest had a cascading effect, with several celebrities and activists taking note. She had shared a CNN article on the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.
"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna with the hashtag #FarmersProtest.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the growing agitation.
"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.