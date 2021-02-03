'Troubling': US lawmaker 'monitoring' situation in India, says right to peaceful protest must be respected

Costa, who represents California’s 16th Congressional District, is a senior Democrat and has held various positions in California state legislature.

Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protest had a cascading effect, with several celebrities and activists taking note. She had shared a CNN article on the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna with the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support to the growing agitation.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.