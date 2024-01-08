Trouble For Mahua Moitra, Eviction Notice Pasted At Expelled TMC MP's Official Bungalow In Delhi

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | File

New Delhi, January 8: Disqualified TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been asked to vacate her official bungalow in Delhi. Union Ministry of Urban Development on Monday, January 8, pasted an eviction notice at the official bungalow Mahua Moitra. Last week, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked her to approach the Directorate of Estates for permission to continue occupation of the government allotted accommodation.

The Directorate of Estates had on December 11 last year issued an order cancelling her government accommodation and instructing her to vacate by January 7, 2024. Moitra challenged the order in the Delhi High Court, stating that the validity of her expulsion is pending adjudication in the Supreme Court. However, Justice Subramoniun Prasad asked her to seek permission from the Directorate of Estates.

Moitra Directed To Seek Permission From Directorate of Estates

"Submit a request to the Directorate of Estates, and appropriate action will be taken in compliance with the law," the judge said. After receiving no relief from the Delhi High Court, Moitra had withdrawn her plea. Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 for alleged unethical conduct, has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

No Interim Relief For Moitra

While Moitra's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, termed the decision of her expulsion as "unfair, unjust and arbitrary", the Supreme Court on January 3, refused to give any interim relief to her. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta sought a reply from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and said it will consider her application for interim relief in March.