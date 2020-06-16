Trouble for Gandhis? Does Sanjay Jha's public dissent hint at an internal battle in Congress?

The Indian National Congress is India's oldest party, having been in existence even before the Republic of India was formed. For several decades after Independence too, the party had been at the helm of the country's affairs.

Recent polls however have come as a major blow to the party. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls the party suffered its worst defeat till then, with the UPA led by the Congress won a mere 59 seats. The general elections last year too were disappointing for the Congress which won 52 seats while the UPA as a whole secured 91 seats.

But are there fractures within the ranks of the party?

While reports have been vehemently rubbished, things don't quite add up.

The resort politics currently underway in Rajasthan also seem to indicate that all is not well. As The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra wrote recently, not all ministers and MLAs have reached the resort. And senior legislator Bharat Singh, in a letter to state in-charge Avinash Pande had opined that the entire exercise was pointless.