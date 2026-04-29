Trouble For DMK Ex-Minister Senthilbalaji As HC Orders CBI To Probe Transformer Purchase | file pic

Chennai: Former Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji (DMK) faced fresh trouble on Wednesday as the First Bench of the Madras High Court directed the CBI to probe an alleged loss of ₹397 crore due to suspected collusive bidding by private entities for tenders to supply distribution transformers during 2021-23.

Senthilbalaji had lost his berth in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin after he was arrested in an alleged money laundering case linked to a recruitment scandal when he was Transport Minister in the erstwhile J Jayalalithaa Government (AIADMK).

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Passing orders on a petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam, a voluntary organisation fighting against corruption, Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan directed the CBI to conduct a de novo investigation and proceed in accordance with the law. Arappor Iyakkam had in July 2023 lodged a complaint with the DVAC alleging corruption in the tender and then moved the court seeking a direction to the agency to register an FIR.

The court has now directed the Tamil Nadu Government, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and the DVAC to extend full cooperation to the CBI in conducting an effective investigation by placing all documents related to the case before the agency.

Making it clear the court’s observations should not cloud the probe, the judges asked the CBI to complete the investigation expeditiously.