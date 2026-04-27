Sambal Yojana Scam: ₹14.42 Lakh Resurfaces In BMC, Ex-Ward Incharge Accused Of Approving Fake Certificates |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three years after the Sambal Yojana scam surfaced, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to former ward incharge Kapil Soni for failing to deposit the remaining amount in two pending cases.

The amount remains unpaid even three years after the irregularities were first reported. The BMC has directed him to clear the dues within the stipulated time. The amount relates to alleged irregular payments made during his tenure in Zone 19.

Rs 14.42 lakh irregularities in seven cases

According to official records, Soni was accused in 2023 of facilitating wrongful payments amounting to Rs14.42 lakh in seven cases under the welfare scheme. Of this, Rs 10.30 lakh linked to five cases has already been recovered. However, the remaining amount related to two cases is yet to be deposited. Soni said he did not receive notice.

Fake documents and lack of verification

The notice issued by the corporation highlights serious procedural lapses. It states that the cases were forwarded to the zonal officer without mandatory spot inspections or preparation of panchnama reports. A subsequent BMC investigation found that death certificates and other supporting documents submitted in these cases were fake and fabricated. Following these findings, Soni was suspended and served a charge sheet for negligence, financial irregularities and tarnishing the image of the administration.

Warning of recovery

The BMC has stated that if the remaining amount is not deposited within the given timeframe, recovery will be made directly from Soni s General Provident Fund (GPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or other available sources.

Part of Rs 2 crore Sambal Yojana

The cases are part of a larger scam unearthed in 2023, in which nearly Rs 2 crore meant for poor labourers under Sambal Yojana and Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, was fraudulently disbursed. At the time, zonal officers claimed that computer operators misused their login credentials and digital signatures to process payments without their knowledge. Although most officials later refunded the disputed amounts, Soni still has pending dues in two cases. The fallout led to the removal of four zonal officers and several workers besides departmental inquiries.

Unaware of notice

Speaking with Free Press, Kapil Soni denied receiving any notice regarding the two pending cases and claimed that he was not required to submit any pending amount. When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Varun Awasthi said recovery in several such cases was underway and notices had been issued to ensure pending amounts were collected.