Trolled for TikTok dance, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hits back with another video and message

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is facing criticism after she posted a short clip of herself dancing on TikTok to Megan Thee Stallion's Savage. The short video was posted on her feed (nusratchirps) two days ago. Later, the actor and politician responded by posting yet another video.
The video posted with the hashtag 'savagechallenge' also saw the TMC MP tagging fellow parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty.
Since the video was posted, netizens have come down heavily on Nusrat.
"Instead of providing rations to the people of her Bashirhat Constituency,Nur Jahan is busy in TikTok," wrote one Twitter user sharing the video. Another claimed that the "twitter activist MP" had been busy making videos even as "people in her constituency were beaten as they asked for ration".
Interestingly, while many were quick to condemn her, allegedly for showing a lack of concern for the members of her constituency, there were many others who brought up seemingly unrelated topics. Others still joined the clamour by opting to objectify her or by posting suggestive comments.
"Mamata doesn't care of WB people . She only cares of being in power. That is why she made Nusrat Jahan a Muslim , an MP of Bashirhat , a Muslim area . Pure vote bank politics . Bengal is burning under didi," wrote one user.
Comments also ranged from suggestions that "the voters voted for this FREE SHOW!" and "she was voted for that only" to digs at the Bengali populace and those who had voted for Nusrat.
"Aur do vote Inko. Nusrat Jahan won almost more than 3.5 lakh votes. She got almost 7 lakh votes.. We can't blame her but the 7 lakh peple who actually voted her. Logo ko uski body dikhna tha. Ab dekho or..pet varlo usise. Khana kyu chahiye," commented a third.
"Dancing MP better than criminal MP," pointed out another user.
Now, while many of the comments seem a tad bit uncalled for, it cannot be denied that the Basirhat area has indeed been facing crises during the lockdown.
As per a report by The Telegraph earlier this week, around 300 people from Pifa village in the area had blocked the Basirhat-Malancha road in Kaharpara for around three hours. They alleged that the local panchayat was not providing them with rations that the state government had promised during the lockdown period.
As per a report in Frontline magazine, there had also been a violent clash in Baduria over irregularities when it came to the distribution of relief material. Reportedly, several policemen had been badly injured in the clash.
Nusrat however seems undeterred by the criticism.
On Friday she posted yet another dance video on TikTok, this time sharing it on Twitter as well.
"Oh and BTW, Sharing another fun post from my @TikTok_IN feed. An Artist always entertains Slightly smiling face Happy Trolling, Trollers!" she wrote in the caption.
