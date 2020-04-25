Trolled for TikTok dance, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hits back with another video and message

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is facing criticism after she posted a short clip of herself dancing on TikTok to Megan Thee Stallion's Savage. The short video was posted on her feed (nusratchirps) two days ago. Later, the actor and politician responded by posting yet another video.

The video posted with the hashtag 'savagechallenge' also saw the TMC MP tagging fellow parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty.

Since the video was posted, netizens have come down heavily on Nusrat.

"Instead of providing rations to the people of her Bashirhat Constituency,Nur Jahan is busy in TikTok," wrote one Twitter user sharing the video. Another claimed that the "twitter activist MP" had been busy making videos even as "people in her constituency were beaten as they asked for ration".