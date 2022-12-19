Trivendra Singh Rawat: Former CM of Uttarakhand

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat | File

Trivendra Singh Rawat (born 20 December 1960) is an Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand who served between 2017 and 2021. On 9 March, 2021, he resigned as Uttarakhand CM as some dissatisfaction rose in a section of the party and the government. Rawat did not contest 2022 assembly election.

Born on December 20, 1960 in the village of Khairasain in the Kotdwar tehsil, Trivendra Singh Rawat is the eighth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He was the ninth and youngest child in the family. He was born to Pratap Singh Rawat and Bochha Devi. Rawat obtained his master's degree in journalism from Birla Campus in Srinagar.

From 1979 to 2002, Rawat was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and held the post of organizing secretary of the Uttarakhand region. In 2002, he was elected from Doiwala in the State's first legislative assembly elections.

He retained his seat in the 2007 elections and served as the State's Minister of Agriculture. He served as Jharkhand's in-charge and Uttarakhand cadre's president as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was named the Chief Minister after his party won the majority and formed the government while winning from Doiwala in 2017. He led the Uttarakhand government for just 9 days short to four years.