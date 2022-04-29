Tripura: TMC announces 132-member state committee ahead of 2023 polls

The Trinamool Congress Friday announced a 132-member state committee in Tripura keeping the Assembly election in mind scheduled in March next year.

While former Bengal legislator Rajib Banerjee will continue as the State in charge of Tripura, Subal Bhowmik has been appointed as the State President.

According to the TMC sources, a six-member core committee includes Sushmita Dev, Ashish Das, Bhriguram Reang, Ashish Lal Singh, Mamon Khan and Bhowmik himself.

“To address the women-centric issues of Tripura, the committee has included 27 women members. In the state committee, 16 Scheduled Caste members, 18 members from the Scheduled Tribes and 32 representatives from the OBC groups are kept. The newly-formed Committee for Tripura also includes 14 representatives from the Muslim community,” said the party sources.

The 132-member State Committee has 8 Vice-Presidents, 5 General Secretaries, 14 Secretaries, 7 Joint Secretaries and 72 Executive Members.

TMC on Friday also formed the Trinamool Youth Congress, which is headed by TMYC State president Santanu Saha. The Mahila Organisation, meanwhile, is headed by State women's wing president Panna Deb.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmit Deb taking to Twitter said, “I am looking forward to working together with the @AITC4Tripura team to usher in the vision of @MamataOfficial for the development & progress of Tripura. We will build the organisation till the grass root under the able guidance of @abhishekaitc.”

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:50 PM IST