Tripura Shocker: Class 9 Boy Allegedly Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl At Home After Luring Her With Flowers

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Khowai: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Tripura’s Khowai. A Class 9 boy allegedly lured a six-year-old girl, his neighbour, with flowers to his home before allegedly raping her. The minor accused has been detained.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl was at home with her elder sister, while their parents were away cutting grass.

The 14-year-old boy took the girl to his home on the pretext of showing her flowers. When her parents returned, she complained of pain in her private parts. Her mother then spotted black and red bruises all over her body, according to the complaint filed by the girl’s family.

A day after the incident, locals confronted the accused and handed him over to the police.

"When my wife asked her, she told her what had happened. Later at night, when I returned around 11 PM after selling vegetables, my wife informed me about the incident. In the morning, the accused’s family got to know about it and begged us to pardon their son," the girl’s father was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"Now my daughter is suffering. She is still very young. She had only recently been admitted to school. Now she has been harmed badly," he added.

POCSO Case Filed

A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and the boy was subsequently arrested by the police.