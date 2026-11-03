Tripura Shocker: 3 BSF Personnel Injured As Mob Attacks Jawans With Sticks & Bamboo Over Smuggling Dispute At India-Bangladesh Border, 8 Arrested | Video | X

Agartala: Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after they were attacked by a mob in Tripura's Sepahijala district over a smuggling-related issue.

The incident occurred on Monday when a verbal altercation allegedly broke out between locals and BSF personnel stationed at Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP) under the 49th Battalion.

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According to reports, the BSF personnel noticed some Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly engaged in illegal trade along the international border. The jawans rushed to the spot and apprehended an Indian smuggler identified as Hefzur Rahman. However, the Bangladeshi smugglers, who were on the other side of the border fence, managed to flee, while the Indian smuggler also allegedly escaped.

According to a senior police official, the detained smuggler allegedly informed villagers that he had been assaulted by BSF personnel, following which a large number of men and women gathered at the spot.

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Following this, the locals blocked the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road, surrounded the BSF vehicle and attacked the personnel with sticks and bamboo, injuring Company Commander Rohit along with two other BSF personnel.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the mob rushing towards the BSF personnel and attacking them with sticks and bamboo.

The attackers also allegedly attempted to snatch the rifle of a BSF jawan and damaged a BSF vehicle during the assault. One of the attackers was also injured in the incident.

The injured personnel were then taken to Boxanagar Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.



Meanwhile, police have arrested eight people allegedly involved in the attack. An intensive search operation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Senior BSF and police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, tension continued to prevail in the area, and security has been tightened following the incident.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and said that attacks on BSF personnel are "unacceptable" and a "matter of grave concern".

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Taking to X, CM Saha said, "I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation."

In a subsequent post, the Chief Minister confirmed that eight accused persons had been arrested in connection with the assault.

"In connection with the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari, Boxanagar, eight accused persons have been arrested. All those involved will be brought to justice, and strict legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Violence against our security personnel will not be tolerated," CM Saha said.

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He also directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

"Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. Concerned authorities directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," the Chief Minister added.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country. The state remains particularly sensitive to cross-border migration, smuggling and other trans-border criminal activities. Most stretches of the international border have been fenced to prevent illegal movements and cross-border crimes.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)