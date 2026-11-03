Indiranagar Viral Video: Man Holds Terrified Woman At Knifepoint In Gold Chain Snatching Bid; Locals Overpower Him

A woman was held at knifepoint by a man during an attempted gold chain-snatching bid on Bengaluru's busy Indiranagar 100 Feet Road in broad daylight on October 31. The accused, identified as Prabhuraj alias Raj, allegedly threatened the woman with a knife inside a shop before attempting to flee with her gold chain.

The incident, which took place at around 11:45 am, came to light after a video of the confrontation went viral on social media on November 3. The video shows the accused restraining the woman on the street as she struggles to escape, while a crowd gathers around them.

Alert locals and shopkeepers eventually intervened, overpowered the accused and handed him over to the Indiranagar police. The woman was rescued, and the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

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How Did The Chain-Snatching Attempt Unfold?

According to multiple media reports, the accused, around 40 years old and reportedly working as a delivery agent, entered a branded shoe and bag repair shop on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road wearing a helmet and gloves.

The woman, who was reportedly around 23 years old and working at the shop, was alone at the time. The accused initially claimed that someone was chasing him and trying to kill him, and asked her to let him take shelter inside the shop.

However, he allegedly pulled out a knife, held it against her neck and demanded her gold chain, reportedly weighing around 35 grams and valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh.

Some reports stated that the accused also poured Fevikwik on the woman's hands, sticking them to a table, and covered her mouth with a cloth to prevent her from raising an alarm.

Woman Dragged Outside As Locals Rush To Help

When the woman screamed for help, the accused allegedly continued threatening her with the knife and attempted to escape while restraining her.

He reportedly dragged her outside the shop and threatened to kill her or take her away in an auto-rickshaw as people began gathering at the spot.

The commotion alerted neighbouring shopkeepers and passers-by, who rushed to intervene. Despite the accused continuing to threaten the woman, locals eventually overpowered him, thrashed him and restrained him before handing him over to the Indiranagar police.

The woman was rescued. Initial reports said she escaped without serious injuries, although some accounts mentioned minor injuries to her neck and hands.

Video Of Bengaluru Chain-Snatching Bid Goes Viral

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the attempted robbery on one of Bengaluru's busy roads.

The video shows a helmet-wearing man grabbing and restraining a woman on the street as she struggles to free herself. A crowd can be seen gathering around them near shops and parked auto-rickshaws.

The accused appears to hold the woman while attempting to escape, with bystanders eventually closing in and overpowering him.

The video has triggered concerns over women's safety after the incident unfolded in broad daylight in a busy commercial locality.

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Accused Arrested, Remanded To Judicial Custody

The accused was identified as Prabhuraj alias Raj, around 40. Indiranagar police registered a case and arrested him following the incident.

According to reports, a case was registered under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to robbery. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

DCP East Vikram Amte said the accused's intention was to snatch the woman's gold chain. Police are also verifying his background and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident has once again raised concerns about women's safety in Bengaluru, particularly after an attempted robbery escalated into a knife-point confrontation in the middle of a busy road.