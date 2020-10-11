Tripura: Several BJP MLAs in Delhi to seek removal of CM Biplab Deb

Calling him dictatorial, inexperienced and unpopular, at least seven BJP MLAs from Tripura are currently camping in Delhi to seek the removal of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

As per the report by the Indian Express, the group is led by MLA Sudip Roy Barman and claimed support by two more MLAs.

The group which reached Delhi reportedly include Sudip Roy Barman, Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Ashish Das, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma and Ram Prasad Pal.

Talking to IE about the issue, MLA Sushanta Choudhary stated, "What is happening in Tripura is a total dictatorship."

The MLAs are now seeking a meeting with PM Modi. The group also said that the CM holds several portfolios and the state does not even have a health minister despite the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, the sources close to the Tripura CM has said that there was no danger to the state government and seven or eight MLAs cannot topple the government.

Issues in Tripura has come to light in early September when several MLAs from the ruling party (BJP) has flagged mismanagement in Tripura's coronavirus hospital.

In September, all major opposition parties and a section of legislators of the ruling BJP in Tripura had expressed concern over the "mismanagement" of COVID-19 cases in G B Pant Hospital, the state's main referral hospital here and alleged that patients admitted in it are dying "unattended and uncared for".

BJP MLA and former health minister Sudip Roy Barman and Sushanta Chowdhury, another legislator of the party who had visited the hospital in September, had complained that the patients were suffering due to "mismanagement".

Roy Barman was the health minister of the state for 14 months. He was removed from the cabinet in June last year and the health portfolio is now held by the chief minister.

Back in September also he had demanded a "fully dedicated" health minister for proper coordination with the staff, the patients and people.

Currently, BJP holds 36 sets out of 60 seats in Tripura's assembly. The BJP government is also supported by eight IPFT MLAs in the state.

In 2018, defeating the incumbent Left Front government which ruled for 25 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura had formed the government in the state.

Meanwhile, at least 171 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 28,153 a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 310 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 168 of the 310 COVID-19 deaths, the official said

Tripura currently has 4,042 active coronavirus cases, while 23,778 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 327 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients, on Friday as they had recovered from the disease, he said.

As many as 4,11,570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)