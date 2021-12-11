Tripura govt boasts road safety with photo of Kolkata's Sealdah flyover, TMC accuses of copying schemes

Tripura: In yet another fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), TMC leadership claimed that ‘Whatever Bengal thinks today, the World thinks tomorrow’.

Getting into a fresh controversy after the BJP government in Tripura had published photographs from Kolkata on the posters of a road safety event from their official Twitter handle, the TMC slammed the BJP government for allegedly copying the schemes of TMC government.

The Tripura government took to Twitter to announce a slogan writing competition with a cash prize of Rs 5,000. The poster for the event included a photograph of the Sealdah flyover in North Kolkata.

KMC chairperson Firhad Hakim said that the BJP’s ‘double engine government’ failed to develop the country for which they use the pictures of works done by the TMC government.

“What Bengal thinks today, the world thinks tomorrow. A day will come when the BJP people will only declare that Mamata Banerjee is the next Prime Minister,” said Firhad.

However, according to the BJP it was the fault of the ‘cleric’ who had published it.

It can be recalled that in November, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation shared photographs of the Durgapur Airport in West Bengal and passed it off as an airport in Uttarakhand. Similarly, Yogi Adityanath government had used pictures of Kolkata’s iconic Maa Flyover in a full-page advertorial in September to show the economic progress done by the Uttar Pradesh government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:06 PM IST