Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says 73 village panchayats fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that 73 gram panchayats in the North Eastern border state have achieved 100 percent vaccination.

Deb shared the update on Monday in a post in his official Koo handle, now increasingly being preferred by BJP politicians, ever since a row of sorts erupted between Twitter and the central government over new rules for social media and news websites.

I am very happy to announce that 73 Gram Panchayat areas of different districts of the state have been fully vaccinated. I thank all the concerned health workers and officials. Besides, I also congratulate the people of the state for participating in this initiative, he wrote in Bengali in the Koo handle. Officials said, of the 73 Gram Panchayats, 39 are in North Tripura District followed by nine in Sepahijala district, three in Dhalai district, one in Gomati district and 21 in South Tripura district.

Besides, two Urban Local Bodies- Dharanagar and Panisagar Municipal Councils in the North Tripura district have also been vaccinated fully, officials said.

Tripura has a total of 1178 gram panchayats across eight districts.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site Koo in a press statement on Tuesday welcomed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, joining it.

It said the Chief Minister opened his account on Koo with a tribute to renowned music director and singer Rahul Devvarman on his birthday. He went on to post updates on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in the State.