Tripura: BSF arrests Bangladeshi teenager for entering India illegally to buy chocolates

The Border Security Force (BSF) Wednesday (April 13) arrested one Eman Hossain, a Bangladeshi teen from the Sipahijala area in Agartala who ‘illegally’ entered India to buy chocolates.

According to BSF officials, the teen who stays in a village in Bangladesh’s Comilla district regularly swam the Shalda river, which flows across the international border between the two countries to buy his favourite Indian chocolates.

Sonamura SDPO Banoj Biplab Das said that Hossain was produced before the court on Friday and was given 15 days of judicial custody.

“Hossain used to swim across the river and then through a hole used to enter India and in the same manner used to return back. BSF arrested him on April 13 and handed him over to local police and was produced before the court on Friday,” said Das.

Das also mentioned that no one from Hossain’s family had contacted him and also that he will be soon produced before the court for the second time.

“During interrogation and search, nothing illegal has been found with him except for only 100 Bangladeshi Taka,” further mentioned Das.

It is pertinent to mention that several houses in Kalamchoura village near the Bangladesh-India border are divided through fencing and several people normally buy groceries entering India which BSF normally ignores.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:18 PM IST