 Tripura: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested, ₹70 Lakh Worth Of Yaba Tablets Seized In Joint BSF-Police Operations
Amidst the unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF), along with Tripura Police, arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian tout and also seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 lakh in four separate operations.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Tripura: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested, ₹70 Lakh Worth Of Yaba Tablets Seized In Joint BSF-Police Operations | Representational Image

In the night intervening on August 6 and 7, 2024, on specific information from BSF regarding the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the general area of Gajaria under Police Station AD Nagar, West Tripura.

A joint operation was planned and carried out along with a team of PS AD Nagar near Jama Masjid, Muslim Para, Gajaria, with a total of eight Bangladeshi nationals, including 1 female tout.

During initial questioning, it was revealed that they were planning to enter Bangladesh. In another case, 3 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the Mobile Check Post in the general area of Amtali, jointly laid out by BSF troops and a PS Amtali team.

In a third separate incident, 10,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 50 lakhs were recovered jointly from a Motorcycle in area of BOP by BSF troops and a team of PS Kalamchoura, District Sepahijela.

And in another fourth case, on specific information from BSF, a joint operation was carried out by BSF troops of BOP Srinagar and a team of PS Srinagar near Indian village Krishna Nagar.

During joint operation, 9,500 packets of Cigarette ( PATRON and ORIS ) worth Rs 20 lakhs, 63 thousand recovered from a rubber bagan.

article-image

BSF, with active assistance of Tripura Police and other sister agencies, has intensified its domination on the border and hinterland to prevent attempts of infiltration exhilaration and trans border crime.

