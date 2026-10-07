Triple Murder Over Rs 300: Dehradun Plumber Allegedly Stabs Elderly Couple, Domestic Worker To Death Over Payment Dispute

A plumber in Dehradun allegedly stabbed an elderly couple and their domestic worker to death on Tuesday after an argument about a payment of Rs 300 at their home.

The accused man who has been arrested has been identified as Ramkumar, while those killed have been identified as Ramesh Chawla, his wife Rajni Chawla and domestic worker Sheela.

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The police said that Ramkumar had visited the couple’s home for some plumbing work. After he completed the work, an argument broke out about the payment of an additional Rs 300, India Today reported.

When the argument escalated, Ramkumar allegedly attacked the couple with a screwdriver. The domestic worker, who was working nearby, heard the commotion and rushed in, after which he allegedly attacked her as well.

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Dispute Over Payment

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Doval said that a review of CCTV footage showed the man entering and leaving the house alone.

“Prima facie, he stated that a dispute arose over payment; when he asked for his dues, he was offered a lesser amount, and the conflict escalated to this extent,” the official said at a press conference.

Police Recover Gold Chain

Doval said that the accused Ramkumar initially left the house but returned with the intent to commit murder and robbery. The police recovered a gold chain from his pocket, he said.

The official asserted that the police would take the strictest possible legal action against the accused man.