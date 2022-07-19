Trinamool's Martyr's Day: Here's how Kolkata Police has beefed up security for the mega event

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Kolkata: Security has been tightened amidst the preparation of Trinamool Congress' July 21 Martyr's Day programme making several parts of the city come to a standstill.

According to Kolkata Police sources, after a trespasser had entered the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 3 along with an iron rod, extra security measures are being taken during the Martyr’s Day programme.

“Extra CCTV cameras have been installed and monitoring will also be done from the rooftops of the nearby building. The length of the main stage has also been increased. A separate stage is also made for the families of the deceased martyrs. Traffic is also tightened near the area where the programme will be held,” said the police officials on duty.

Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal also visited the spot on Tuesday to check the security measures.

Meanwhile, several TMC supporters from across the state in large numbers came to Kolkata to attend the programme.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other top TMC leaders were seen visiting various camps and also at the stage built at Esplanade area of Central Kolkata.

Several TMC supporters were heard stating that after two years of virtual rally all of them are eager to hear from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Several supporters who were seen taking shelter in the camp at Salt Lake’s Central Park said that they came walking from North Bengal just to show that they are with TMC.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation Municipal (KMC) Firhad Hakim, lakhs of people are expected to visit Kolkata for the programme.

“Several thousands have already reached the city and many more will come on Wednesday. This year’s programme will be bigger than previous years. Along with all the supporters we leaders are waiting for the instructions of our supremo Mamata Banerjee. We will work in accordance with her instructions,” said Hakim.

Meanwhile, state Fire and Emergency Minister, Sujit Bose, who was constantly monitoring the well being of the supporters at Central park said that rice, lentils, potato curry and egg curry have been served to the supporters.

Bose also mentioned that medical emergency camps have also been set up where the supporters will stay for the next couple of days and also added that pandemic measures are also ensured by the party.

According to Kolkata Traffic Police, several roads will be made one way on Thursday from 4 am to 9 pm due to the TMCs programme. There will be no entry and no parking at the Esplanade area and Red Road area on July 21.

However, several private schools have also been given holiday on Thursday for the ease of the students.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slamming TMCs Martyr’s Day said that TMC had made its party programme the state government programme.

Read Also West Bengal: CBI submits first chargesheet in coal scam case