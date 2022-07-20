Trinamool's Martyr Day: July 21 is also for thanking people and fighting against ‘autocratic’ Central govt, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had visited the venue of TMCs July 21 Martyr’s Day programme said that July 21 along with showing respect to the Martyred party workers will also be known for pledging to make new Bengal.

“After two years due to the pandemic the programme is once again being held physically. Last year after the results of the Assembly election were declared I had said that the July 21 programme will be conducted also to thank the people of the state. This day we will also pledge to make a new Bengal and to fight against the ‘autocratic’ rule of the central government,” said Mamata.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who has also been visiting the camps where the supporters from all over the state are staying in Kolkata said more people have already reached Kolkata than expected by TMC for attending TMCs Martyr's Day programme.

“We have made arrangements for 45,000 to 50,000 people but over a lakh people have already reached Kolkata and those who stay nearby the city will be present at the programme on Wednesday morning. It will be a grand affair,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also mentioned that there will be several ‘surprises’ during the programme.

“People of the state have shown their interest and keenness in TMC and as a party member, I along with all the members and supporters will work exactly according to the instructions given by party supremo Mamata Banerjee,” added the TMC national secretary.

Apart from the TMC supremo and party’s national secretary, other heavyweight leaders of the party were also seen inspecting the last moment preparations of the July 21 programme.

However, according to several political analysts this year the programme will be ‘bigger’ after Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the Chief Minister for the third time.

