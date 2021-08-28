Trinamool supporter allegedly beaten up by BJP workers in Tripura, suffer injuries

Tripura: Tripura once again turned into a battlefield after TMC supporters were allegedly attacked by BJP during TMCP foundation day celebrations on Saturday.

TMC spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that TMCP supporter Subhankar Debnath was brutally attacked by BJP supporters while taking part in TMCP foundation day.

“There is no democracy in the Tripura. On getting the news both Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen and I reached the spot and took the affected TMC supporters for treatment,” said Kunal.

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said despite promising jobs to over 10000 teachers, the BJP after coming to power had taken away their jobs.

“The BJP is an evil party and doesn’t keep any promise of giving jobs or helping people. In West Bengal, people get good governance and soon people of Tripura will also experience the same,” said Mamata.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that soon Tripura will witness ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) and not ‘Duare Gunda’ (goons at doorstep).

It can be recalled that earlier this week, five teachers of government school tried to commit suicide in front of Bikash Bhawan after they were transferred in far off place from their home and also, because the Education Minister Bratya Basu refused to meet them over this issue.

It is pertinent to mention that a day before TMC workers were allegedly attacked by ABVP cadres at Tripura.

The TMC cadres while preparing for Trinamool Congress’ student wing’s foundation day program on August 28 near MBB college where the TMVC workers were allegedly attacked by the ABVP cadres outside the college and a TMC worker Solanki Sengupta was also abducted.

Later when Solanki was found she alleged that ABVP workers forcibly locked her in a college room and took away her mobile and had also beaten her up.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:49 PM IST