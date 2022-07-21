Trinamool Congress to abstain from vice presidential election, says party leader Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File Image

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that his party has decided to abstain from the vice presidential election which is scheduled to take place in August.

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

"There is no question of supporting the NDA candidate, especially Jagdeep Dhankhar. But after today's meeting with party lawmakers, it has been decided that we will abstain from the vice presidential election," Banerjee told PTI.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," he added.

NDA has nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the election. Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

