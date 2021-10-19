Trinamool Congress posts meme poster on PM Narendra Modi; portrays him as 'James Bond'

In a latest attack by West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today party leader Derek O'Brien took a jibe at the PM by portraying him with a twist on the British spy James Bonds' iconic number -- "007"

A meme posted by the senior Trinamool leader on Facebook shows PM Modi, in a suit, framed in the signature 'Bond pose'. "They call me 007," says the caption. "0 Development, 0 Economic growth, 7 years of financial mismanagement".

The Trinamool's jibe is not so shocking. It has used the number to target the prime minister over what it calls "zero development and growth in seven years".

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister completed seven years in office.

In the movies, James Bond has the number because he is a "00" agent with the "license to kill" and is the seventh agent to win this title.

Though the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress gives no examples, the notes ban and the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax were heavily criticised in the past. Currently, the country is facing an all-time high in petrol and diesel prices.

There has been no reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party as yet.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The move comes after Babul Supriyo resigned from BJP and joined the TMC in September. Earlier on October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.

The TMC leader had said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'. Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

