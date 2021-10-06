Trinamool Congress makes ‘steering committee’ for Tripura, challenges BJP

Kolkata: With a target to form the state government in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday formed a ‘steering committee.' The post of state convener of TMC in Tripura is given to Subal Bhowmick and a total of 19 leaders including, Sushmita Dev, Idris Mia, Anjan Chakraborty are kept on the committee. With 11 members, the TMC had also made a Tripura youth committee which included Solanki Chakraborty, Zakir Hossain, Shantanu Saha to name a few.

Notably, no one is given the post of TMC president in Tripura yet.

However, Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty refused to give any ‘importance’ to TMC and its development as according to him, Tripura developed under Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s regime.

“Strikes, syndicates, and lobbies were common during the CPI(M) regime in Tripura. After BJP came to power everyone was happy as every corner of the state was being developed. TMC’s steering committee won’t be a worry for the saffron camp,” said Chakraborty.

It can be recalled after the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls, the TMC now thinks of forming the state government in Tripura by ousting the BJP government.

It is pertinent to mention that to oust the BJP government the TMC has also made inroads in Goa.

ALSO READ Telangana: Government keen on proving its mettle through litmus test

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:06 PM IST