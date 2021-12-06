Trinamool Congress demands Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over Nagaland firing

Kolkata: Following the firing incident in Nagaland, the TMC on Monday demanded the immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that the Ministry of home affairs failed to give security to people.

"Had it been in some other country then the Home Minister would have stood down. But Amit Shah I think will not tender his resignation. 14 civilians and a soldier died in Nagaland. It is a shameful act,” said Sushmita.

Sushmita also alleged that the BJP-led Central government doesn’t leave any chance for a central agency probe for the oppositions.

Notably, despite checking inside the Kolkata airport, the delegation of five TMC MPs had to cancel their Nagaland trip to meet the families of the deceased. The delegation included Sushmita Dev and MPs Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar, Santanu Sen, and party spokesperson Biswajit Deb.

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee said that no vehicles are available from Assam to Nagaland as CrPc 144 is implemented in Nagaland for which their trip was called off.

“Our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee wanted us to stand by the people so we planned to go there. But just to restrict us section 144 is implemented in Nagaland and we had to defer our tour,” said Prasun.

BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that TMC is trying to get political mileage over the Nagaland issue.

“TMC is not present in Nagaland. If they are so concerned they should send their representatives present in Nagaland. TMC unnecessarily tries to get political mileage in every incident,” said Majumdar.

Incidentally, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had urged discussion on this topic in the Upper House.

Showing grief over the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the ‘unfortunate’ incident took place over ‘misunderstanding’.

