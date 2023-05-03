 Tree-Mendous discovery: IT officials find ₹1 crore hidden inside tree at backyard of Karnataka Congress leader's brother (Watch video)
In light of the upcoming elections, the Karnataka Police have carried out a series of raids throughout the state.

Updated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
The home of a Karnataka Congress leader's brother was raided by the Income Tax department on Wednesday, resulting in the discovery of ₹1 crore in cash hidden inside a tree.

Puttur Congress candidate's brother's home raided

The home of Subramania Rai, who is the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, a Karnataka Congress leader and the upcoming Assembly election candidate for the Puttur constituency, was raided by officials from the IT department in Mysuru.

₹1 crore found hidden on tree

In light of the upcoming elections, the Karnataka Police have carried out a series of raids throughout the state. During one of these searches, a video was taken of a raid at Subramania Rai's home, which revealed a significant amount of cash stacked in a box and concealed in a tree.

Total of ₹110 crore in cash seized so far

In the state preparing for elections, the implementation of the model code of conduct has resulted in the seizure of more than ₹110 crore in cash by authorities. The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka has reported that 2,346 FIRs have been registered in relation to these seizures.

On May 10th, the Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to take place, and the results are expected to be declared on May 13th.

article-image

